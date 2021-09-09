Is It True That 47 People Want This Job? The Next Governor of California has ten major challenges.

This article was written in collaboration with Capital & Main.

There are 46 candidates running for Governor of California to succeed Gavin Newsom.

Do they realize what they’re getting themselves into?

Sure, a few contenders, such as former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, have prior government experience. However, even real estate developer (and losing 2018 gubernatorial candidate) John Cox, who is famous for campaigning with a live 1,000-pound Kodiak bear (a beast not native to California) could quickly understand that the job they would be taking on is, well, a bear.

Even in the best of times, California is difficult to govern since it is a large state with many political divisions. There’s north vs. south, rural vs. urban, progressive Democrats vs. moderate Democrats, business vs. the environment, and there’s not enough water for everyone: cities, suburban lawns, and the $50 billion farm economy.

California has a high level of economic inequality: there are 189 billionaires in the state, and the homeless population in every major city is on the rise.

COVID instances continue to rise, and no one knows if returning children to public schools—which are already severely underfunded—is truly safe.

Oh, and the state is engulfed in flames.

To put it another way, the stakes in this recall are terrifyingly high.

Despite being the first mayor in the country to award homosexual couples marriage licenses in 2004, Newsom has always been a centrist Democrat who is close with large corporate interests. However, there is a significant divide between Newsom, who believes in science and is ready to spend money on public health, homelessness, and education, and the main Republican candidates who want to succeed him.

Here are the top 10 issues that the governor will tackle in the next 14 months, whether Newsom holds his job or one of the contenders running to succeed him. (Yes, the person who survives the recall vote on Sept. 14 will be on the ballot again in just 14 months.)

Health Care in the Public Interest

This is, of course, the central issue in the recall, which gained pace after Newsom made the mistake of attending a meal with corporate lobbyists while the rest of us were supposed to take cover. However, the incumbent governor has mostly heeded doctors’ and public-health experts’ advice, issuing mask and immunization mandates. This is a condensed version of the information.