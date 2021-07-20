Is it too hot to work in the UK?

Over the weekend, Merseyside was hit by the July heatwave.

The warm weather is expected to persist in the following days, with temperatures reaching a scorching 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, according to the Met Office.

But now that the beautiful weather is here to stay for the rest of the week, many people are wondering how hot is too hot to work.

There are no minimum or maximum working temperatures, according to official government recommendations on workplace temperatures.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which is in charge of establishing the rules, explains that this is because it would be irrational to apply a single blanket temperature to all working environments, because specific industries can expect warmer temperatures owing to their work.

Although there is no set maximum temperature, businesses must follow health and safety regulations, which include keeping the temperature at a comfortable level and supplying clean and fresh air.

Employees should communicate to their employer if they believe their working temperature isn’t pleasant, according to the government guidance, which specifies a minimum of 16oC or 13oC if they’re undertaking physical work.

The oppressive conditions arrived the same week as the UK entered stage four of the Covid recovery plan, with the government lifting the order to work from home.

“During working hours, the temperature in all workplaces inside buildings shall be reasonable,” according to the Workplace (Health, Safety and Welfare) Regulations 1992, which set forth specific rules for most areas of the working environment.

While the definition of “appropriate” varies every workplace, the legislation stipulates that if “a large number of employees are complaining about thermal discomfort,” the employer must conduct a risk assessment and take action based on the findings.

Employers should base their assessments on a worker’s thermal comfort, which is described as “a person’s state of mind in terms of whether they feel too hot or too cold,” according to the HSE.

Thermal comfort, on the other hand, is difficult to quantify because it depends on a number of factors such as humidity, heat sources in the workplace, and so on.