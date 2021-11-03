Is it Time to Get Rid of Gun Controls? The Supreme Court Case on the Crunch is Expounded.

On Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in a case challenging a New York gun licensing statute that could determine the future of gun control legislation.

A 108-year-old state law requiring anyone who seek to carry a concealed weapon to establish “due cause” before acquiring a license is at question in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.

The New York State Rifle & Pistol Association, along with Robert Nash and Brandon Koch, are pursuing the lawsuit, claiming that the state’s refusal to provide licenses to the men violated the United States Constitution’s Second Amendment.

Nash and Koch were denied concealed carry permits, but were given “limited” permits that allow them to carry a gun outside their home for target shooting and hunting.

Koch is also allowed to carry a pistol for self-defense while on his way to and from work.

Applicants for a concealed carry license for handguns must demonstrate that they have a special need to defend themselves, such as being the target of repeated physical threats, under the “proper cause” standard. This requirement, according to supporters, violates the Second Amendment.

If the judges vote to overturn New York’s law, the Court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority, could upend gun control policies across the country.

Similar laws have been approved in other states, including California, Massachusetts, Maryland, and New Jersey, as well as in several cities. If the Court rules in favor of those challenging the New York statute, those laws might be declared unconstitutional.

The Right to Keep and Bear Arms

New York’s “restrictive and discretionary regime is upside down,” the challengers say.

“The right to bear guns for self-defense is the rule, not the exception, under the Second Amendment, and basic rights cannot be left to the whims of local government officials,” they argued in their merits brief.

They claim that the Second Amendment protects both the right to “keep” arms (to own and retain them) and the right to “bear” arms (to carry them outside one’s house) for self-defense.

"While the right to 'keep guns' may be most useful in the home, the right to carry arms clearly goes beyond the home."