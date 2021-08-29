Is it possible to stay at the Love Island 2021 villa, and if so, where is it?

Season 7 of Love Island ended this week with Liam Reardon and Millie Court being proclaimed champions.

The islanders have packed their belongings and left the villa to return to the UK after eight weeks of romantic drama.

This implies that the lavish home they live in for the duration of the program may now be vacant – but where is it and is it possible for people to stay there?

What happened to the villa on Love Island?

The villa for Series 7 is in the lovely village of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar on the island of Majorca.

In 2017, the show relocated to the Balearic Islands for season 3 of the famous dating show, with Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay emerging victorious from the villa.

The show’s first season, which starred celebrities, was shot on Fiji’s Armstrong Island in 2005, and the second season, which aired in 2015, was shot in Ses Salines.

Love Island also aired a winter edition of the show, which was taped in South Africa’s Cape Town.

Is it possible for you to stay in the Love Island Villa?

Although the Love Island Villa would be a fashionable retreat with friends for a luxurious holiday in honor of the ITV2 show, it is currently a private house that is not available for rent.

There are, however, other villas available for rent in the luxury region of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, so you may be able to stay in the same area as the Islanders.

Is it possible for you to stay at Casa Amor?

The iconic second villa, which is where a new batch of candidates enters the program, used to rent for a stunning £4,572 per week.

However, during Season 7, a new structure was introduced, and the creators have remained tight-lipped regarding its location.