Is it possible to open a bank on Thanksgiving Day 2021? Chase, Capital One, and Other Banks’ Hours of Operation

Thanksgiving takes place on the fourth Thursday of November each year. It will be on November 25th in 2021.

Because Thanksgiving Day is a federal holiday, many government offices are closed, as are most banks, including the Federal Reserve.

Customers can still use their bank’s website to conduct online banking transactions. For any banking needs, ATM machines are also available at local branches. Some bank call centers may also remain operational on Thanksgiving Day.

Certain services (such as drive-up banking) may be available on a limited basis at some institutions. Before you go, check with your local bank branch to see what services are available and what hours they are open.

It’s also worth noting that, because to the continuing COVID-19 outbreak, certain branches may be closed or operating with reduced services.

“In challenging conditions, certain banks may need to temporarily limit operations to preserve the health of their staff and customers,” the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) of the United States notes. Closing a lobby, changing to drive-thru only services, or encouraging consumers to use ATMs or digital channels to access their services are all examples of this.

The FDIC “encourages banks to deal with COVID-19-affected consumers” by waiving fees such as overdraft, ATM, late payment, early withdrawal, and other costs.

“Your money is insured by the FDIC, regardless of the bank’s operating difficulties.” Deposits in an FDIC-insured bank or savings institution will be protected up to $250,000, according to the FDIC.

For additional information about deposit insurance, see the FDIC’s website.

On Thanksgiving Day, all banks are closed.

Some banks will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, as listed below. Confirm the hours of operation of your local bank by contacting them.

Ameris Bank

Bank of America

BB&T

California Bank & Trust
Capital One
Chase

Citibank

Columbia Bank

Community First Bank

F&M Bank

Farmers and Merchants Bank
First Citizens Bank
First Commonwealth Bank
First Merchants Bank
Great Western Bank
KeyBank
Kitsap Bank
M&T Bank
NBT Bank
Peoples Bank
PNC Bank
Regions
Santander Bank
SunTrust
The Dime Bank
UMB
Wells Fargo
Westfield Bank
WSFS Bank
Zions Bank

The following is a complete list of federal holidays observed across the United States.

The first day of the new year (January 1)

The birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr. (third Monday in January)

George Washington’s Birthday/Presidents’ Day (third Monday in February)

Independence Day is a national holiday in the United States (July 4)

Labor Day is a national holiday in the United States (first Monday in September)

Columbus Day is celebrated on October 12th (second Monday in October)

Veterans Day is observed on November 11th (November 11)

The day after Christmas (December 25)

