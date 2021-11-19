Is it possible to go cold turkey? Thanksgiving Travel and Festivities are in jeopardy due to the winter weather.

With a potential slew of winter storms hanging over the horizon, holiday travel plans may hit a snag, CNN reported on Friday.

Rain and snow showers are expected to start primarily on the West Coast before moving progressively eastward, according to projections. Storms are forecast in sections of the Northeast as well, but the majority of the East Coast should be clear for flying or driving to your vacation location.

Saturday might be the next best day for travel. According to preliminary forecasts, rain will be generally absent, and any snow storms will be confined to the upper Rockies, leaving the remainder of the country safe to drive in.

According to the National Weather Prediction Center, two large storm systems will begin their fall this coming Sunday. The first will leave the Northeast region by Tuesday, according to the EPA, while the second will begin reaching the Plains region the following day.

A Look Ahead to Thanksgiving Week

A glance forward to next week reveals two major storm systems that will have an impact on the United States. The first storm is expected to leave the Northeast by Tuesday, while the second system will arrive in the Plains on Wednesday. Meanwhile, rain continues to fall across the Northwest. pic.twitter.com/O8jfPtJdvYA During one of the busiest travel seasons in the United States, every severe storm has the potential to cause significant disruption to travel plans.

According to the American Automobile Association, 53.4 million people will travel for Thanksgiving. Meanwhile, according to travel data firm Hopper, over 1.9 million people will pass through US airports each day throughout the holiday season.

Hopper estimates that travel will be about 75% of the 2.5 million passengers per day seen in 2019, and double the levels seen last year when the COVID-19 pandemic drove many people to cancel their vacation plans.

It’s still unclear how these storms will play out. Warmer temperatures might mean the difference between snow and rain in several places, which could result in extra delays whether you’re flying or driving. This uncertainty is reason enough for potential travelers to monitor daily weather reports in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

“There’s no denying that there could be some ramifications. It will all be determined by how this storm system develops “Marc Chenard, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said NBC News.

If there's one thing you can count on for Thanksgiving weather, it's that it'll be cold.