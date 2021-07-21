Is it possible to give your dog ice cubes? As the UK is experiencing a heatwave, the answer has been validated by a veterinarian.

The UK saw the hottest day of the year so far on Tuesday afternoon, with a temperature of 32.2°C.

The previous year’s high temperature was 31.6°C, which occurred on Sunday.

An amber excessive heat warning is in effect until Friday, with temperatures anticipated to reach 33 degrees Fahrenheit (91.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in several sections of the country.

Many pet owners have been attempting to calm their dogs down as a result of this.

However, there is still debate over whether you may offer your dog ice cubes.

As long as your dogs are healthy, you can offer them ice cubes, according to the Blue Cross charity.

According to them, the ice cubes must be the right size for your dog to avoid choking.

In an ice cube tray, combine xylitol-free peanut butter, salmon, or tuna with some water, according to the Blue Cross head of veterinary science.

If your dog is suffering from heatstroke, though, they recommend cooling them down with water and contacting your veterinarian right once.

Yvonne Jones, a dog first aider based in Liverpool, has also spoken out about the issue, stating that if the animal is not showing indications of heatstroke, it is fine to feed them frozen snacks, ice cubes, and canine ice cream.

“One article that I see widely shared with reference to ice cubes and frozen sweets is well-intentioned but a little misleading,” the 46-year-old explained.

“Unfortunately, as is typical of these situations, the original poster misconstrued what the doctor stated and, in recounting the advise, overlooked a critical piece of the advice – that the advice was specific to dogs experiencing hyperthermia/heatstroke.”

The following are some indicators of heatstroke in dogs:

Excessive and strenuous panting Agitation Gums that are dark crimson and sticky/tacky