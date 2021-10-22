Is it possible for your Christmas tree to injure your dog? The hazards of the holidays that could injure your pets.

With the holiday season rapidly coming, many of us will soon be dusting off our Christmas decorations and looking for the ideal tree to hang them on.

Dog owners, on the other hand, may want to think twice about decking their homes with all the yuletide greenery. Dogs are prone to attempting to eat or play with anything new they come across, and it’s especially concerning when they nibble on something they shouldn’t.

Here’s something to look out for when it comes to canine friends and holiday plants.

While chewing on the branches of genuine Christmas trees can give dogs an upset stomach and an irritated mouth, they aren’t poisonous to dogs. The needles, on the other hand, can be a real pain.

If ingested, sharp pine needles can cause blockages or punctures in a dog’s digestive tract, causing blockages or punctures. They could also injure dogs playing in the vicinity of the tree if they get stuck in their paws or face.

Another item to keep an eye on with real trees is the water they sit in to keep them alive over the holiday season. Dogs may be enticed to drink from the tree stand, but the fertiliser and other chemicals commonly used in the water, as well as the bacteria it can harbor after sitting for a time, could get them sick.

Artificial trees aren’t risk-free either; while fake branches won’t have the irritating oils that real ones do, they won’t help your dog if chewed because they’re constructed of indigestible materials like plastic. This also applies to tinsel and other plastic-based holiday decorations.

Owners should keep a watch on the ornaments on their Christmas trees as well. They may appear to your dog as a gleaming new ball or chew toy, but these often delicate ornaments can quickly break, leaving your dog with severe injuries.

Christmas trees aren’t the only plants that can harm our pets when we bring them into our homes for the holidays. Holly, ivy, and mistletoe are all poisonous to pets if consumed in large quantities. “The summary has come to an end.”