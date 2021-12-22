Is it possible for a single COVID vaccine to protect against all variants? The Defense Department is confident that their vaccine will be effective.

The Walter Reed Army Institute of Research, part of the Department of Defense, is anticipated to reveal the development of a COVID vaccination that can tackle all strains of the virus, including the Delta and fast-spreading Omicron forms.

According to Defense One, the announcement from the Defense Department is due in the coming weeks and is part of nearly two years of study by the Army lab, which began DNA sequencing on the COVID-19 virus in early 2020.

According to the news site, the Walter Reed research team decided early on that they would produce a COVID vaccination that would protect against not only the current strain of the coronavirus but also any future versions.

“We decided to look at the long game rather than just focusing on the original emergence of SARS,” Dr. Kayvon Modjarrad, director of Walter Reed’s infectious diseases branch, told Defense One. “We decided to take a look at the long game rather than just focusing on the original emergence of SARS, and instead understand that viruses mutate, there will be variants that emerge, future viruses that may emerge in terms of new species.”

The vaccine, known as the Spike Ferritin Nanoparticle COVID-19 vaccine or SpFN, is based on a ferritin platform, which allows it to target numerous COVID viral types.

According to Defense One, the SpFN vaccine underwent animal studies in early 2021, with Phase 1 human trials finishing in December, with encouraging results that are presently being reviewed.

Human studies are expected to take longer than planned, according to Modjarrad, because subjects must be uninfected and have never been infected with COVID, which is a challenging task given the Delta and Omicron forms’ infectiousness.

“With Omicron, there’s absolutely no way to get away from this virus.” You won’t be able to get away from it. So I believe that either the entire planet will be vaccinated or afflicted very soon,” Modjarrad remarked.

Researchers will test the vaccine on patients who have been inoculated or who have been infected with the virus in the next stages of research.

“We need to study it in a real-world scenario and see how the vaccine performs in much larger groups of people who have already been inoculated with something else…or who have already been sick,” Modjarrad told Defense One.

As of now, no business partner has been chosen to produce the vaccine on behalf of the Defense Department.

All military duty is required by the government. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.