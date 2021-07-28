Is It Necessary To Put On A Mask Where You Live? The Worst Infection Areas in the United States [CDC Map]

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggested on Tuesday that fully vaccinated Americans begin wearing masks indoors again in areas where COVID-10 transmission rates are high.

While the number of COVID cases is on the rise nationwide, the CDC’s suggestion is focused on areas of the country where the virus is causing substantial outbreaks.

At a press conference, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky stressed that masks should be worn in public by everyone, including those who have been vaccinated, in places where there is “substantial and high transmission.”

The CDC has published a map on its website that shows which counties in the United States are suffering “substantial” and “high” COVID-19 transmission rates.

To assess which areas of the country are at danger, the CDC divided the country into risk zones based on the number of new cases per 100,000 people and the proportion of COVID tests that were positive in the previous week.

If a county’s positive rate is between 8% and 10%, it is classified as having a “substantial” risk of COVID. If its positive rate is 10% or greater, the virus is classified as having a “high” transmission risk.

A “substantial” level of COVID is defined as 50 to 100 positive cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day period, while a “high” level is defined as 100 or more positive cases per 100,000 residents over the same time.

Other states are classified as “low” or “moderate” in terms of virus transmission, based on their positivity rate over the previous seven days.

According to CDC data, 1,495 counties in the United States had a “high” transmission level, while 548 counties had a “substantial” transmission level, both of which are recommended for mask use indoors.

Three states, Florida, Louisiana, and Arkansas, have every one of their nationalities listed in the alert.

However, the CDC’s recommendation has left it up to each state to decide whether or not a mask mandate should be reinstated. Some areas of the United States, such as St. Louis and Los Angeles County, have already imposed mask restrictions.

The CDC has also given a COVID data tracker that is updated with positivity data to assess the transmissibility level of the county you live in. You can enter your state and county information to find out how high the transmission risk is in your area.