Is it lawful for my boss to force me to work on a holiday? The laws have been explained.

We’re approaching the year’s final bank holiday weekend before Christmas.

While some people are planning to unwind and enjoy the benefits of the long weekend, others are anticipating a change in their work schedule.

Despite the fact that giving employees time off is normal practice, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) argues that bank holidays and public holidays do not have to be paid vacation.

Every full-time employee working a five-day week in the United Kingdom is entitled to at least 28 days of paid annual leave every year, with employers having the option of include the eight bank holidays as part of statutory leave.

Employers who are entitled to bank holiday leave, according to Citizen’s Advice, will have one of the following clauses put into their contract:

It will be deducted from your annual leave allowance (so you’ll have to pay for all bank holidays).

It will be treated as additional vacation days, and you may or may not be compensated for them.

According to citizen recommendations, your contract should specify which situation applies to you. If it doesn’t, bank holidays will be removed from your annual leave entitlement automatically.

When examining your contract for vacation entitlement, search for words like “holidays,” “holiday entitlement,” or “annual leave,” according to the group.

We’ve compiled a list of additional frequently asked questions about working on a holiday.

Should I be compensated for working on holidays?

It’s a frequent misconception that businesses must pay you time and a half or double pay if you work on a bank holiday. However, according to Worksmart, there is no legal duty to do so, and any additional compensation is at the discretion of your employer.

Can your boss make you take time off on a holiday?

Employers can force individuals to take part of their statutory leave on a bank holiday if, for example, the firm is closed, according to the Advisory, Conciliation and Arbitration Service (ACAS).

What happens if I just work part-time?

Part-time employees have the same rights as full-time employees.