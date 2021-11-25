Is it better to use canned or fresh cranberry sauce? The United States of America is divided.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, a new study indicates that Americans are split on whether they prefer fresh or bottled cranberry sauce.

According to a recent Economist/YouGov poll, around one-third of Americans do not consume the sweet and tangy Thanksgiving sauce. Those who regularly consume cranberry sauce, on the other hand, cannot agree on which sort is the finest. Although bottled cranberry sauce was preferred by 32 percent of respondents, 27 percent preferred sauce made from scratch, and 37 percent enjoyed both types.

Women had a distinct preference for canned sauce, with 37 percent preferring canned, 29 percent preferring fresh, and 33 percent like both. Men who expressed a preference were virtually evenly split: 26% liked canned sauce, 25% preferred fresh sauce, and 41% had no choice. With 49 percent preferring canned sauce, black respondents showed the strongest preference for that sort of sauce. White college graduates were the biggest fans of fresh sauce, accounting for 40% of the total.

Although cranberry sauce was appreciated by 63 percent of all respondents, preference for the item varied greatly by age. Cranberry sauce was not loathed by a majority of any demographic group, but Millennials came closest, with 45 percent saying they couldn’t take it. At the opposite end of the age spectrum, an overwhelming 80 percent of those aged 65 and up indicated they like cranberry sauce.

The texture of fresh and canned cranberry sauces differs dramatically. While fresh cranberry sauce normally contains whole berries, canned cranberry sauce is available in two forms: fully jellied or as a sauce with whole berries. According to a 2019 research conducted by Instacart and The Harris Poll, 46% of Americans find canned cranberry sauce “disgusting,” while 29% eat it out of tradition despite a secret hate for the sauce.

According to a poll based on Instacart grocery delivery orders from November 2020, regional preferences for canned or fresh cranberry sauce varied significantly. Fresh sauce was favoured in the West and Midwest, while canned sauce was chosen in the Northeast and much of the South.

Respondents were also polled on a variety of other Thanksgiving meal topics in Wednesday’s poll. This is a condensed version of the information.