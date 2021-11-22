Is It An Optical Illusion Or Is It For Real? The Internet is baffled by a viral video of a color-changing hat.

An photograph of a bodycon dress split the internet in half in 2015 after people perceived it “differently.”

Users of the internet are once again confronted with a similar quandary. It’s a different item of apparel this time: a hat that appears to change color.

The beanie cap appears to change color from rust to brown and then rust to green in a matter of seconds in a video published on TikTok by Otelia Carmen, leaving internet users perplexed.

Carmen pointed out that light plays an important role in the hat’s color-changing ability.

“Why lighting is equally as crucial as color and material choices!!”

According to Ladbible, Carmen wrote in the caption.

On TikTok, the video has already received nearly four million views.

The footage was also posted to Instagram.

Carmen captioned the video, “For everyone in my stories who thought my hat was rust/maroon…you’re right – and also wrong.”

The woman claimed she thought it was a maroon hat at first, but when she arrived home, she discovered it was brown or green. Carmen understood it was metamerism, a phrase that describes how a color changes depending on the illumination.

Some commenters questioned whether the video was altered, but Carmed rebutted their claims by posting many follow-ups showing the headgear change color in real-time. Carmen appears in one of the follow-up movies wandering around the house wearing the accessory, which appears to change color from rust to brown to green.

People in the comments section were worried that, like the bodycon dress of 2015, there will be another wave of unending fights over the hue of an item of clothing.

“Please don’t make me do this again,” one person remarked.

Another person wrote, “It’s the dress all over again.”

“This is ridiculous,” a third user commented.

A part of people claimed the garment was blue with black lace, while others claimed it was white with golden lace, sparking a social media firestorm a few years back.