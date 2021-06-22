Is it a good start or is it ridiculous? Plans for extra cycle lanes in Southport have sparked controversy.

Residents in Southport are divided over plans to add extra cycle lanes as the local council pushes for more people to get off their automobiles and onto their bikes.

Following the epidemic, Sefton Council installed cycle lanes along Hoghton Street, Talbot Street, and Queens Road as part of a government initiative to encourage people to ride their bikes instead of driving because of air quality issues and the current climate emergency.

However, the council has suggested expanding the programme to include bike lanes in Ainsdale and Birkdale, causing outrage among Southport Conservative councillors who believe it will affect local businesses.

The ECHO went to Southport to find out what was really going on, as opinion was mixed on what might be a huge change in how people get around the town.

Businesses are divided on the impact of bike lanes.

Conservative councillors have complained that the bike lanes have affected businesses by removing parking places off Hoghton Street in order to provide cyclists with a direct route from Queens Road to the town centre.

“The cycling lanes in the town centre have hurt small businesses and made life excessively difficult for local residents,” said newly elected Cambridge ward councillor Sinclair Hesketh d’Albuquerque.

“Now they want to expand these cycle lanes and close more roads in other locations, which would be disastrous for Southport.”

Matt Howard, the new manager of the Hoghton Street tavern Rueters, agreed.

“They’re a whole bloody joke,” he continued. It just deprives individuals of all parking spaces.

“I could have clients who aren’t coming because there isn’t enough parking.”

But on the other side of the road, Hoghton Street Coffee seemed to be enjoying a roaring trade.

Lauren Sheen, who works there, said: “It’s definitely got better. It used to be empty in here but we’ve made a few bob recently.

“But it is a nightmare for parking. I get that it’s important for the environment though.”

Her experience is the one backed up by science as well. Numerous studies in cities across the world have shown that introducing cycle lanes has little to no negative impact. Summary ends.