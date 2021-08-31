Is ‘He’s Everything’ true? Is Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan dating in real life?

Fans may be wondering if He’s All That (a remake of the 1991 classic She’s All That) stars Addison Rae and Tanner Buchanan are dating in real life.

While presenting the prize for “Best Kiss” at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the two exchanged a kiss.

“Confirmed: the chemistry between @HesAllThatMovie castmates @whoisaddison & @ TannerBuchanan is!!!!,” MTV tweeted alongside a video of the kiss.

Zack Siler (Freddie Prinze Jr.) is given a dare to make Laney Boggs (Rachael Leigh Cook), a bit awkward art student, prom queen in the current film, which is a gender-flipped version of the 1991 comedy.

In He’s All That, Rae plays Padgett Sawyer, a young TikTok sensation who agrees to a bet to crown Cameron Kweller (played by Buchanan) prom king.

Buchanan spoke about their onscreen chemistry in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, which was released on the magazine’s YouTube channel on August 27.

“We instantly kind of bonded, even when we first met,” Buchanan recalled, referring to a brief conversation the two had the night before they did a “chemistry read” for the film. And we worked hard to get to know each other quickly so that “chemistry” could develop, he continued.

Is Tanner Buchanan dating Addison Rae?

In real life, the co-stars are not dating. In an August 16 episode of Anna Faris’ Unqualified podcast, Buchanan discussed his real girlfriend, whom he identified as Lizze Broadway (also an actor).

Tanner was joined by Broadway on the program, and the two discussed their relationship, including how they met, their experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic, and their teenage split.

Broadway claimed on the podcast that the couple met when they were 9 years old and met through a common friend, adding, “He looked 10 years younger than I did, when we were the same age.”

“Wow, you grew up,” Broadway thought later when she saw Buchanan in a class. You appear to be in good shape.”

Buchanan said he sobbed every night for nearly a month straight after a breakup when he was approximately 17 or 18 years old, before Broadway joined the show and described it as “his darkest heartbreak.”

