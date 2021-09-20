Is Gabby Petito still alive? Human Remains Found in Wyoming Park Are Connected To A Missing Woman

Federal investigators say human remains thought to belong to 22-year-old vlogger Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito were discovered at a national park in Wyoming over the weekend.

The body, which was consistent with a description of Petito, was found Sunday at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area located in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on the east boundary of Grand Teton National Park, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Charles Jones was said.

Petito went missing after a months-long van trip across the country with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

“On behalf of the FBI personnel and our partners, I would like to extend sincere … and heartfelt condolences to [Petito’s] family,” Jones said, The New York Times reported.

“As every parent can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends. They are in our thoughts and prayers. We respectfully request that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their daughter.”

However, due to the lack of a complete forensic identification, authorities were unable to determine that the remains belonged to the New York native. According to the FBI agent, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

The camping area where the remains were found will remain closed, Jones said. He urged people who visited the site between Aug. 27 and 30 to contact the FBI for information.

Petito’s parents reported her missing on Sept. 11 after her 23-year-old fiancé left for Florida without her.

Laundrie, who was labeled a “person of interest” in Petito’s disappearance, has allegedly gone missing as well. He initially hired an attorney and refused to talk with investigators upon returning home from the couple’s cross-country road trip on Sept. 1.

The couple had documented the trip – which started in Blue Point, New York, on July 2 – on social media platforms YouTube and Instagram.

A “domestic problem” between Petito and Laundrie had occurred in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12, which police responded to.

“Issues between the two had been building over the last few days,” Laundrie reportedly told an officer, a police report noted.

Petito, who was crying during the police encounter, claimed she moved to slap Laurie because she feared he “was going to leave her in Moab without a ride,” the report said.

Both later told police that the incident should be classified as a “mental/emotional health break,” rather than a domestic assault.

A woman, identified as Miranda Baker, also claimed she and her boyfriend had picked.