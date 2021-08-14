Is Everton’s match vs Southampton broadcast on television? Information on the channel, the stream, and the team.

Everton is about ready to begin their Premier League season.

In their first match of the season, Rafa Benitez’s squad takes on Southampton at Goodison Park.

After taking over from Carlo Ancelotti in June, this will be Benitez’s first competitive encounter in charge of the Blues.

Everton will look to improve on their 10th-place finish from last season when they face Southampton this afternoon at Goodison Park.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know ahead of time.

The game will begin at 3 p.m. BST at Goodison Park.

Everton supporters in the United Kingdom will be unable to watch the game live on television because it will not be shown on any of the major networks.

Those interested in following the game can do so by visiting our dedicated match blog or the club website.

Five Everton players are currently in self-isolation and will miss today’s match, according to Benitez.

Everton manager Marco Silva did not name the other four players that were impacted, although James Rodriguez was verified as one of them.

“We have a few guys on the bench right now, and with Covid around, we need to be cautious and stay at home. Benitez stated, “He (James) is one of them.”

“In isolation, there are five players. I won’t name too many of them since it’s preferable not to.”