Is Everton against Leeds on TV? Find out when and where it will be broadcast, as well as the channel, live stream, and team news.

Everton got off to a winning start under Rafa Benitez when they came from behind to beat Southampton on the opening day of the season, and they will be looking to keep up their good run when they travel to Yorkshire to face Leeds United.

After Adam Armstrong put the Saints ahead in the first half, Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin all guided the Blues to three points.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side suffered a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Manchester United in their Premier League opener.

Elland Road will be at capacity for the first time in 18 months, and the first time in the Premier League since 2004.

Moise Kean has returned to the fold, according to the Spanish tactician, after being compelled to self-isolate after coming into touch with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

While Harry Tyrer was forced to withdraw due to injury, he was replaced by Andy Lonergan, a fresh signing and a seasoned shot-stopper.

Patrick Bamford seems ready to lead the line with his contract renewal, while Kalvin Phillips gets closer to first-team action as he works towards match fitness following his lengthy sabbatical for his participation to England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

The game begins at 3 p.m., however due to broadcasting rights, it will not be televised on television.

The Everton live-blog, however, has all of the build-up, action, and reaction.

At about 5:15 p.m., highlights will be available on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be broadcast on BBC1’s Match of the Day at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, and will be accessible on the BBC iPlayer later that night.

Rafa Benitez commented, “Bielsa’s teams are really intense, they run a lot.”

“We have to handle that — match their effort – and play well at the same time.

“We are content with our current situation.

“I am quite impressed with the guys’ mentality and how hard they work every day.”

In almost 1,500 matches, the two managers have yet to face off in a competitive encounter.

“There haven’t been any significant changes in terms of the players; the players are almost the same as last season, with the exception of wide players who have been brought in,” Bielsa remarked.

