Is Everton against Leeds on TV? Find out when and where it will be broadcast, as well as the channel, live stream, and team news.

Is there a match between Everton and Leeds on TV? Learn about the channel, live stream, and team news, as well as when and where it will be broadcast.

Everton got off to a winning start under Rafa Benitez when they battled back from a goal down to beat Southampton on the opening day of the season, and they’ll be trying to keep it going when they visit Leeds United in Yorkshire.

Richarlison, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Dominic Calvert-Lewis all drove the Blues to three points after Adam Armstrong put the Saints ahead in the first half.

In their Premier League debut, Marcelo Bielsa’s side were humiliated 5-1 by Manchester United.

For the first time in 18 months, and the first time in the Premier League since 2004, Elland Road will be sold out.

According to the Spanish tactician, Moise Kean has returned to the fold after being forced to self-isolate after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

While Harry Tyrer was forced to withdraw due to injury, Andy Lonergan, a new signing and a seasoned shot-stopper, was brought in to replace him.

With his contract extension, Patrick Bamford appears poised to lead the line, while Kalvin Phillips moves closer to first-team action as he works on match fitness following his lengthy vacation to prepare for England’s Euro 2020 campaign.

The game starts at 3 p.m., however it will not be carried on television due to broadcasting rights.

Everton’s live-blog, on the other hand, includes all of the build-up, action, and reaction.

Highlights will be available on the Sky Sports website and app at 5:15 p.m. Highlights will also be televised on BBC1’s Match of the Day at 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, and will be available later that night on the BBC iPlayer.

“Bielsa’s teams are incredibly intense, they run a lot,” Rafa Benitez said.

“We have to deal with that — match their effort — while still playing well.

“We’re happy with where we’re at right now.

“I am very impressed with the lads’ mentality and the amount of effort they put in every day.”

The two managers have yet to meet off in a competitive match in nearly 1,500 games.

“There haven’t been any substantial changes in terms of the players; they’re practically the same as last season, with the exception of wide players who have been brought in,” Bielsa said.

“Those are the challenges.”

“We’ve reached the conclusion of the summary.”