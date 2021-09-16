Is Cuomo’s former attorney general considering a run for governor of New York?

After her agency played a significant part in investigating Andrew Cuomo, New York Attorney General Letitia James is allegedly exploring a bid for governor.

After serving as the Public Advocate of New York City, James was elected as the state’s first Black attorney general in 2018. He has not yet stated his intention to run for governor. According to CNBC sources, James is split between compromising her powerful position as attorney general and believing in her chances of winning a Democratic Party primary.

Kathy Hochul, who succeeded Andrew Cuomo as New York’s first female governor in August, has been working to garner support for her own bid in 2022. While rumors linger that New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio is exploring his options, Jumaane Williams, James’ successor as Public Advocate, is also considering a run as a progressive candidate in the election.

New York is a predominantly blue state governed by a line of Democratic governors, each of whom has been dogged by scandal. Cuomo was accused of sexually assaulting female staffers while in office, and the attorney general’s office confirmed the allegations on Aug. 3. He resigned a week later, on Aug. 10, amid a state legislature impeachment investigation.

Because of a series of high-profile investigations by her office since her term began, James has a lot of name recognition in the state. In addition to the investigation into Cuomo, James initiated an investigation into former President Donald Trump’s business practices, which has since turned into a criminal investigation. Furthermore, the National Rifle Association (NRA) is on the verge of bankruptcy as a result of the New York Attorney General’s investigation into financial irregularities by the NRA.

Several anonymous associates told CNBC that James feels the probes will provide her with a strong platform from which to run for governor. According to a Data for Progress poll from August, James is in the lead, but the sample size was tiny, and other polls show Governor Hochul has strong support.

Even though no official campaign has been announced, it has been claimed that James’ supporters are scouting possible funders and supporters on her behalf. Luis Miranda Jr., a longtime political strategist and father of renowned artist and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda, has been one of many keeping an eye on the political situation. Brief News from Washington Newsday.