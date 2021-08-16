Is COVID on lockdown once more? No, according to a former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Despite the fact that cases of the Delta variety are on the rise across the country, one expert predicts that another COVID lockdown will not be implemented.

Former acting director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Richard Besser told ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday that he does not expect the current surge of COVID-19 infections would result in a nationwide suspension.

Dr. Richard Besser, former Acting Director of the CDC, says @jonkarl that he doesn’t believe the recent increase in COVID-19 cases would result in shutdowns as more Americans get vaccinated.

“This will not be the same position as a year ago.” pic.twitter.com/OT8E5vIxWp https://t.co/uxMY57Qn9M pic.twitter.com/OT8E5vIxWp

“The reason it’s not going to be the same as it was early in the pandemic is because there is a vaccine, and we have done a very good job of vaccinating people who are at the greatest risk, so elderly people, people with underlying medical conditions, front-line health-care workers,” Besser continued.

According to the CDC, 50.7 percent of the US population has received full COVID-19 vaccination.

However, Besser did say on “This Week” that the rise in COVID cases could have an impact on schools.

“What we’ll see is schools closing as cases spread through them,” he said. We’re going to see a lot more mask recommendations.”

Besser’s remarks came as National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins predicted on “Fox News Sunday” that the United States could hit 200,000 daily COVID cases in the coming weeks.

“I will be astonished if we don’t cross 200,000 cases a day in the next few of weeks,” he told the news organization.

That’s especially upsetting since we never imagined we’d be back in that spot. But now we have the Delta form, which is extremely contagious, and this tragic situation in which 90 million people are still unvaccinated and hence vulnerable to the virus, and that is the mess we’re in.”

Besser, the president and CEO of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, warned that a “full-on press” is needed to get individuals who aren’t immunized vaccinated.

“That’s what’s going to do the most,” he added. However, it will not be the same situation as a year ago.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Delta variation now accounts for 93 percent of all new COVID cases.