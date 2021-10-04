Is COVID Immunity vs. the Delta Variant Enough to Protect You?

As the Delta variation continues to account for the great majority of COVID cases in the United States, people are asking if natural immunity can guard against the virus’s most virulent form, according to Google Trends data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States believes that the Delta variation is responsible for up to 99.8% of all COVID cases in the country.

Experts expected that in the United States, this type of COVID will outnumber other variants such as Mu, just as it did in the United Kingdom with Alpha, and that appears to have happened.

Experts have told This website that Delta’s supremacy does not necessitate a different approach to dealing with it. Natural immunity, as defined by the CDC, is immunity that is “acquired by exposure to the disease organism through infection with the actual disease.”

Dr. Sabrina Assoumou, an infectious diseases physician at Boston Medical Center, advised against depending on natural immunity for COVID protection. She told This website that “there are still uncertainties concerning the protection of natural immunity against variants.” “A recent study found that unvaccinated people have a higher risk of re-infection than those who have been vaccinated.”

According to the CDC study cited by Assoumou, those in Kentucky who had already had COVID but had not been fully vaccinated against the virus were more than twice as likely to be reinfected than those who had been fully vaccinated.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease physician in San Francisco and a professor of medicine at UCSF, also cautioned against depending on natural immunity to defend against COVID.

“Natural immunity is a positive thing in general and can be robust in many people,” he told this website. The problem with depending on natural immunity, according to Chin-Hong, is that it might vary from person to person, and there’s no way of knowing how long it will persist. Natural immunity’s efficiency can vary depending on when a person was infected, he noted.

Furthermore, natural immunity may not be effective against all COVID types. A person who has been infected with a new version of the virus may not have immunity from a previous infection with a different strain.

