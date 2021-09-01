Is COVID a ‘Trojan Horse’ For Alzheimer’s Disease? Experts say it could set off a wave of dementia cases.

Experts warn that the pandemic could cause a wave of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease due to the ‘Trojan horse’ of neurological symptoms associated with extended COVID-19.

According to CNBC, the Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), which includes over 100 Alzheimer’s and dementia associations, there may be a considerable increase in dementia patients in the long run.

COVID, according to ADI, can raise a person’s risk of getting dementia and cause dementia symptoms to appear earlier.

Though it was predicted that dementia cases would climb from 55 million to 78 million by 2030 before COVID, experts now estimate that millions more could be at danger of dementia as a result of COVID’s effects on the brain.

According to Paola Barbarino, CEO of ADI, “many dementia experts around the world are extremely disturbed about the link between dementia and the neurological signs of COVID-19.”

As a result, according to ADI, the World Health Organization and governments around the world should “urgently expedite studies on the potential impact of COVID-19 on rising dementia rates.”

As a result, the ADI’s medical and scientific advisory council has formed a working group to investigate the connection and give recommendations on how to address the issue.

Dr. Alireza Atri, a top dementia expert who is also a member of a working group of scientists looking into the matter, told CTVNews.ca that he first noticed the problem last fall when several patients in their 50s showed rapid deterioration of cognitive functions.

“A few months before to the fast loss in their cognitive functions, all had been unwell with COVID – largely with moderate illness, but one had been in the hospital for four days,” he stated. “Neither the patients nor their families had made the connection between COVID and their mental decline.”

The neurological symptoms of extended COVID, according to Atri, include loss of taste and smell, brain fog, and memory, attention, and language issues.

COVID-19 can induce damage and clotting in the brain’s tiny capillaries, immunological malfunction and hyperactivity, inflammation, and, last but not least, direct viral brain invasion via the olfactory pathways, according to the press release.

"To put it another way, if you have a fortress and an attacker breaches your defenses, you're less likely to be able to survive current and future attacks. COVID-19, like the Greek troops lurking in the wooden horse, opens the gates. It makes things simpler.