Is Brian Laundrie still alive? Police ambush a lookalike in a hiking trail at gunpoint.

A man who resembled fugitive Brian Laundrie, 23, was allegedly held at gunpoint by US Marshals on the Appalachian Trail, according to a recent allegation.

Severin Beckwith and Anna Brettman of Ithaca were both napping at the Lodge at Fontana Villa Resort when U.S. Marshals barged into their room and ambushed them at gunpoint.

“The next thing I see are a group of men wearing riot shields with the words ‘US Marshals’ inscribed on them.” The New Yorker quoted Beckwith as saying, “Handguns pointed at my face.”

Beckwith claimed that the authorities took him out into the hallway in his underpants and touched the side of his head, saying he had the same “notch in the upper section” of the inner ear as Laundrie.

When booking their accommodation, Brettman allegedly used a credit card linked to a New York I.D., according to the US Marshals. Laundrie is presently wanted for using a credit card to make an unauthorized transaction or withdrawal. Petito, a Long Island native, was the owner of the card used by the fugitive.

Beckwith was eventually cleared after federal officials discovered that he lacked Laundrie’s signature hand tattoos. He also showed identification that indicated he was not the runaway, who was 23 years old.

After Beckwith arrived, one of the resort’s employees is suspected of calling the cops. According to a marshal who gave him the pictures after breaking down their door, the employee may have also taken his own photo.

The resort compensated the couple with a free night’s stay in a different room and a complimentary breakfast buffet.

Beckwith told the magazine, “We took as much as we could.”

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 21 in Wyoming, at least three weeks after she was killed, and Laundrie is the only person of interest in her death. Petito died by “manual strangulation” or “throttling,” according to a definitive autopsy report released on Oct. 12. Laundrie has been on the run since his parents claimed he left his home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 14 to go hiking in the neighboring Carlton Reserve.