Is Brian Laundrie Hiding In Watauga County In The Gabby Petito Case?

After North Carolina law enforcement got reports that Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, might be hiding in the state, the search for him resumed in Watauga County.

However, the sheriff of the county claimed on Wednesday that the claims have so far had “no validity.”

According to WBTV, Sheriff Len Hagaman said in a statement, “In speaking and working with our local, state, and federal colleagues, these posts have no validity.”

“We do have a threat assessment/social media investigator whose primary tasks include monitoring a variety of data while working with local, state, and federal agencies that rely on her expertise.”

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office had previously stated that they had received information regarding Laundrie being near Boone and Watauga County on the Appalachian Trail.

Laundrie is being sought as a person of interest in the death of Petito.

The 22-year-body old’s was discovered on Sept. 19 at a campground in rural Wyoming. With the FBI taking over the homicide investigation, the case has gained international interest.

Meanwhile, Laundrie, 23, is being sought in North Port, Florida, where investigators say he returned to his house on September 1 without Petito.

Petito’s family held a press conference on Tuesday, pleading with Laundrie, who has been on the run for ten days, to come forward and assist with the investigation. In addition to the FBI and law enforcement authorities, a number of volunteers are helping with the search for Laundrie.

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, has also joined the search for Laundrie. He stated Laundrie may be located in a Florida campsite earlier this week. Dog the Bounty Hunter found no clear evidence that Laundrie was on Egmont Key on Wednesday evening.

“We have received an avalanche of tips about Brian Laundrie’s whereabouts,” Dog told E! News on Wednesday.

“A great quantity of information is coming in from neighbors, friends, and others who may have seen Brian recently. I’d like to reiterate for anyone close to Brian that our goal is to capture him alive. If we bring him in, he has the best opportunity. If Brian’s relatives and friends want to help, they’ll help us find him so we can put this behind us peacefully.”