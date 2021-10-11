Is Brian Laundrie hiding in the flower garden of his parents? Netizens accuse each other of being part of a conspiracy.

Many internet users believe Brian Laundrie, the major suspect in his fiancée Gabby Petito’s death, is hiding under the flower bed in his parents’ garden in North Port, Florida.

Drone footage appeared to show a hand protruding out of the earth while Brian’s mother, Roberta Laundrie, tended to the flower bed, prompting the conspiracy idea. As a result, some internet users have speculated that the Laundrie family’s garden may include a bunker.

“I’m sure there’s someone there.” “You can’t make me change my mind,” stated TikTok user charlienovasite.

I zoomed in a little more, and the video is the same as the first zoomed in one. I attempted to move any captions out of the way. #dirtylaundrie #brianlaundrie #foryoupage #dirtylaundrie #brianlaundrieupdate Many commenters, however, disputed the hypothesis, pointing out that the FBI had already conducted a search of the family’s house.

“It’s incredible that people assume Brian Laundrie is hiding in a bunker beneath their flower garden. “Realistically, who would have an underground bunker in their backyard already OR be able to build one by the time Gabby went missing?” another Twitter user speculated.

Since Petito’s disappearance, the FBI has paid at least four visits to his North Port residence. The agency has also taken a number of objects from the house in order to obtain DNA and proof.

Laundrie is the main suspect in the killing of Petito, his 22-year-old fiancée, whom he had planned to accompany on a cross-country vacation in June 2021. According to North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison, as reported by CNN, the couple planned to drive across the western United States in the victim’s white Ford van.

Laundrie, on the other hand, returned to his family’s home on Sept. 1 alone, in the white vehicle he and Petito had been riding in.

Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11 after failing to contact her. Her remains were later located in Wyoming’s Teton County. Her death was initially termed a “homicide” by an autopsy. Laundrie’s family reported him missing on Sept. 17, three days after they believed their son went for a trek in the adjacent Carlton Reserve, launching a hunt for the 23-year-old.

Brian has an arrest notice from the FBI after he used a card to charge or withdraw more than $1,000 illegally between August 30 and September 1. Petito’s credit card belonged to him, and officials believe he was murdered in late August.