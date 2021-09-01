Is Bonnaroo Canceled Once More? Due to Hurricane Ida’s flooding, the music festival will be canceled.

Hurricane Ida’s rains triggered significant flooding in many Southern states this week. Manchester, Tennessee, which hosts the annual music festival Bonnaroo, was one of the cities hit.

Bonnaroo organizers canceled the four-day festival on Tuesday.

Bonnaroo organizers said on Twitter, “We are incredibly heartbroken to announce that we must cancel Bonnaroo.”

“Right now, Centeroo is flooded in several spots, the ground on our tollbooth roads is highly saturated, and the campgrounds are flooded to the point where we can’t drive in or park vehicles safely.”

Following 5-7 inches of rain in recent days, the event grounds are deemed unfit to hold huge crowds.

The event was canceled in 2020 owing to the pandemic.

Bonnaroo, which is around 65 miles outside Nashville, was set to take place from Thursday to Sunday.

Around 80,000 people were expected to attend.

Within a month, any tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded in full.

Please find safe ways to gather with your Bonnaroo community and maintain a positive attitude through this difficult time.

IN JUNE 2022, WE WILL SEE YOU ON THE FARM!

