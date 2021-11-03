Is “Ballot Harvesting” Endangering Local Elections? Ron DeSantis wants it to be classified as a felony.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis introduced a new proposal for the next legislative session during a news conference in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, claiming it will boost the state’s voting integrity. One provision of the bill would make ballot harvesting a third-degree felony.

When a third party collects and delivers mail-in ballots on behalf of the aged, sick, or disabled, this is known as “ballot harvesting.” In some areas, the activity is legal, and in some instances, ballot harvesters are even compensated for their services. People tampering with/discarding ballots or collecting ballots and filling them out for their own favored candidate, according to critics, can abuse the system in states lacking limits.

“I assure you this: No one will want to do it again after the first person gets caught,” DeSantis said of the criminal penalty he wants adopted for breaching Florida’s mail-in ballot collection regulations.

DeSantis, who is considered a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024, has promised to establish a statewide law-enforcement office focused on election-related crimes.

Despite praising his state’s 2020 elections and dismissing requests for an audit from fellow Republicans, he made the vow. While former President Donald Trump has not requested an audit in Florida, some of his supporters, including Roger Stone, have. Stone, a former political adviser to President Barack Obama and a convicted criminal, has stated that if an audit is not undertaken, he will run against DeSantis as a libertarian candidate.

DeSantis signed a law in May that put new restrictions on voting by mail and utilizing vote drop boxes, including the location of drop boxes. Multiple federal lawsuits were filed by civil rights and voting rights organizations, alleging that the restrictions discriminated against elderly, disabled, and minority voters.

The governor also stated that his new legislation plan would force supervisors of elections to set a deadline for cleaning the voter registers of ineligible voters and prohibit unsecured, haphazard drop box locations in Florida. While voters dropped off votes, camera recording devices or an election employee would monitor drop boxes for enhanced security.

