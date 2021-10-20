Is Andrea going to leave Emmerdale? Meena kills Andrea in the cliffhanger.

Andrea is expected to die in this week’s episode of Emmerdale, according to fans.

Meena attempted to drown Victoria when she slipped over a waterfall on tonight’s episode.

Andrea looked on in horror as Meena held Victoria’s head underwater.

Andrea approached Meena about what she had seen later in the episode.

Meena followed Andrea into the maze, ready to kill, and a pursuit ensued.

“Andrea is dead… I bet!” David tweeted.

“Goodbye Andrea,” Victoria wrote.

Ryan had this to say: “Oh my my, what a cliffhanger. Is Andrea dead because of Meena?” “OK, so my guess is Andrea and Charles die?” Lily stated. Fans were also wondering if Andrea’s actress, Anna Nightingale, would be departing the show.

ITV has not confirmed anything, but Anna just announced that she is expecting her second child, implying that she will take maternity leave in the near future.

Meena continues her scheme, unknowing that Priya has entered the maze with a bottle of champagne, according to spoilers from tomorrow’s episode of Emmerdale.