Is a Christmas lockdown necessary?

The administration is under increasing pressure to impose a lockdown ahead of the Christmas season.

There are now no plans in place, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated that he cannot rule it out.

His comments come as coronavirus infection rates in Merseyside are on the rise, with some boroughs showing increases.

Liverpool reported 1,432 Covid infections in the seven days ending November 12, according to the latest data from Public Health England, which is 140 more than the previous seven days.

In the seven days ending November 12, Knowsley received 570 positive tests, which is 29 more than the previous seven days.

In the seven days ending November 12, Sefton had 1,134 positive tests, which is 71 more than the previous seven days.

