Irving Infant Died After Falling From Car; Mother Didn’t Secure The Baby

Over the weekend in Texas, an 8-month-old baby slipped out of a car and was fatally struck by another vehicle. The baby was not fastened in a child safety seat, according to Irving police.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, a terrible incident occurred at the intersection of North MacArthur Boulevard and Ranchview Drive in Texas.

Three other children, ages 2, 3, and 6, were also found inside the vehicle, according to WFAA. They weren’t in a child safety seat or wearing a seatbelt. According to authorities, there were two safety seats in the automobile at the time of the accident.

At the time of the accident, the infant’s mother was driving the car. According to Irving Police, she allegedly took a left turn onto Ranchview Drive when the baby fell out of an open car door on the back-right passenger side.

According to KTVT, Irving Police Department Officer Robert Reeves stated, “We do not feel there was any malevolent intent.” “We’re not calling it a hit-and-run because we don’t believe the individual who hit the youngster was aware that he or she was hit. We simply ask that anyone who was in the neighborhood around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday morning call us.” The mother and the other children in the car are being questioned by police. It’s unknown whether one of the kids accidently opened the door or if it wasn’t securely fastened to begin with.

Witness Charlotte Jones Greer said she froze when she saw the baby and that a good Samaritan tried to save the child. Greer told WFAA, “The baby was laying across and he was just like us, and that baby wasn’t moving.”

The woman might face criminal charges, including child endangerment, according to investigators.

“As an officer progresses in their profession, they are exposed to a variety of situations that they should never be exposed to. This is especially poignant for our policemen who have young children “According to the publication, Reeves stated. “Anyone with children will understand.” After being notified of the occurrence, Child Protective Services entered the investigation. The cops are searching nearby businesses for surveillance cameras that may have captured the event on tape.