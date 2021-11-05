‘Irreplaceable’ mother was killed while on maternity leave while out for a walk.

During maternity leave, a young mother was killed while out for a walk, leaving her family and friends devastated.

Lauren Johnson was 33 years old when she was struck by a Toyota Auris that had swiftly mounted the pavement on College Road in Crosby in October 2016.

Lauren’s inquest, held at Bootle Town Hall, heard how she was a pedestrian on October 28 when she was hit by a car driven by George Steele, who was 72 at the time.

She died from head and neck injuries after being hit by a fast automobile, according to the coroner’s court in Liverpool.

Lauren, who worked as the head of compliance assurance, died on October 28 at University Hospital Aintree as a result of’sustaining un-survivable injuries’ earlier that day after she was struck by a speeding car as a pedestrian on a pavement.

Mr Lewis came to the conclusion that the fatality was caused by a car accident.

The driver of the car was also “not in control of his mental and physical activities, owing to an unanticipated medical episode of sudden onset that had began less than a minute before,” according to the coroner’s report.

The car “suddenly started speeding up,” according to Jacqueline Steele, who was a passenger at the time of the event, and the first time they heard about Lauren being hit was “when they turned on the TV that night.”

Mr Steele’s demeanor suggested he was ‘confused and disoriented,’ raising questions about whether he had experienced a medical crisis.

“That day will remain with our families forever,” Lauren’s mother, Mrs McGurgan, said in a statement on behalf of her family.

Lauren had a ‘wonderful husband and two lovely children,’ she continued, and was ‘enjoying her maternity leave when she was killed.’

The act had a ‘immeasurable effect on their life,’ according to the hearing, and Lauren, who was a ‘lovely and compassionate’ woman, can’never be replaced.’

“We have lost our darling daughter, our only daughter, our eldest,” Mrs McGurgan added.”

