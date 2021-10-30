Irish refugees fleeing poverty streamed into Liverpool, and poignant reminders abound.

The Irish Potato Famine was also known as the Great Famine, the Great Hunger, and the Great Hunger.

Whatever name it goes by, this mid-nineteenth-century humanitarian calamity irrevocably transformed the face of Ireland and its close neighbor, Liverpool.

It all began in 1845, when blight struck the Irish potato harvest. Many of Ireland’s poor relied solely on the potato for food, and starvation and malnutrition set in, followed by disease and death, due to a variety of political, social, and economic circumstances. Over a ten-year period, up to one million people died, with even more emigrating.

During the pivotal years of 1845-1852, an estimated 1.3 million individuals from Ireland travelled through Liverpool's port.

Thousands of homeless men, women, and children, many of whom were described as “half naked and famished,” arrived each month, shocking local officials.

Many were on their way to America, Canada, or Australia, but many chose to stay in the United States.

Liverpool was an obvious destination for refugees fleeing the famine because it was the nearest major British port to Dublin and the entry to the country’s most industrialized region. Many people already had links in the area, and Liverpool functioned as a stopover on the way to North America.

According to the 1851 census, Irish-born people made up 22.29 percent of Liverpool’s population, or 84,000 people out of a total population of over 376,000.

The proportion was significantly higher in Birkenhead, where many of the migrants lived and worked.

It has resulted in a notably strong relationship between Liverpool and its nearest neighbor across the Irish Sea, to the point where Liverpool has been termed the “second capital of Ireland.”

The city’s strong Irish ties have been blamed for everything from the accent to the people’s distinct personalities.

However, the partnership hasn’t always been blissful. For decades, poverty-stricken Irish migrants who lived in deplorable conditions in Liverpool’s slums and worst neighborhoods were demonized.

In 1847, 35,000 people, mostly Irish, were living in cellars in Liverpool.