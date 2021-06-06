Irish pubs are facing a dilemma after losing “irreplaceable” personnel during the pandemic.

The difficulties that Ireland’s bar sector faces in replacing the people skills of personnel who left the firm during the pandemic was detailed by a Dublin publican.

Kevin Barden, whose family owns O’Donoghue’s, a traditional Irish music pub, said he’s been lucky enough to rehire 19 of his 20-strong crew after a 15-month layoff, and he hopes to have the last one back by the end of the summer.

Several other locations, he reports, have not had the same experience and are having trouble filling their rotas ahead of their reopening.

Since the Covid-19 emergency closed bars across Ireland in March 2020, O’Donoghue’s, the tavern where the Irish folk band the Dubliners rose to renown, has not had a patron pass through its doorway.

In the months afterward, some bars have reopened for a limited time, but many historic places in Dublin have remained closed.

On Monday, bars all throughout Ireland will be able to reopen with outside seating.

Pints of stout will once again settle on O’Donoghue’s bar, where customers will be served in their courtyard and on a portion of Merrion Row sidewalk.

Due to persistent constraints, the pub’s signature feature – live music – will have to wait until Ireland returns to routine in the coming months.

“We’re nervous but excited,” Mr. Barden said.

“It’s been a long 15 months since we’ve been closed, and it’s strange stepping into the bar and seeing no one.

“There have been some terrible days when you come in and say, ‘I can’t believe we’re still closed,’ but with an old building, there’s always something to do.

“Keeping the building clean and having the staff back has been a genuine pleasure for the last week or so – it’s been great seeing them again.

“For the time being, we’ve only lost one, and we expect to get him back by the end of the summer.” So we’ve been fortunate in that we’ve been able to keep the majority of our staff, which has been fantastic.”

Like many other employees. (This is a short essay.)