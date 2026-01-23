Irish Government Rejects Trump’s Board of Peace Amid Concerns

Irish Deputy Premier Simon Harris has raised serious concerns about US President Donald Trump’s newly launched “Board of Peace,” calling the proposal fraught with “very serious red flags.” Harris stated that, under its current structure, there is no scenario in which Ireland could participate.

Concerns Over Russia’s Involvement

At a signing ceremony in Davos on Thursday, Trump expressed confidence in the potential of the Board of Peace, suggesting that it could become one of the most influential bodies ever created. However, Harris took issue with the board’s composition, particularly the involvement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he found troubling given the context of peace efforts. “Anything Putin is considering joining with the word ‘peace’ in it does not sit well,” Harris remarked during a session in the Irish parliament.

The initial aim of the board was to oversee a peace initiative for Gaza, a project that had received backing from the United Nations in November. However, Harris emphasized that the board had grown far beyond its original remit, with dozens of countries now invited to join. He also pointed out the absence of Gaza from the discussions at Davos as another significant flaw. “What we are seeing today at this signing ceremony could not be further removed from that original conversation,” Harris explained.

At the signing event, no European leader aside from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban attended. Harris’s critique echoed broader European skepticism toward the board, with countries like Sweden, Norway, France, Slovenia, and the UK already ruling out participation.

Call for Accountability and Principle

Further fueling Harris’s opposition was the participation of controversial figures such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who, according to opposition leaders, refrained from attending due to his status as an indicted war criminal. The Irish government is now under pressure from various political factions to clarify its stance, with some suggesting that the board should be renamed “the board of autocrats and war criminals” due to its membership.

Harris also reiterated that the Taoiseach (Prime Minister) Micheál Martin’s decision not to attend the Davos ceremony was a responsible one, and he expressed the view that the Irish government could not be part of the board in its current form. The issue is expected to be further discussed at the European Council later this week.