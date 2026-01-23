Irish Government Deliberates on Donald Trump’s Board of Peace Proposal

The Irish Government is in discussions over whether to join the controversial Board of Peace, a new international group initiated by former US President Donald Trump. Helen McEntee, Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister, emphasized that the government is unified on the matter, but significant questions remain about the board’s remit and the financial implications of joining.

Questions About Broader Agenda and Financial Commitment

The Board of Peace, approved by the UN in November, was originally designed to focus on managing the ceasefire in the Middle East and aiding in Gaza’s reconstruction. However, it has since expanded in scope, prompting Irish leaders to seek clarity on whether the group’s work could be confined to Gaza. Minister McEntee acknowledged that while Ireland is committed to conflict resolution in Gaza, the evolving nature of the board makes its participation less certain.

During a signing event at Davos, Trump hailed the board as “one of the most consequential bodies ever created” and expressed pride in chairing it. The group has attracted some high-profile leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko. Despite this, Ireland’s leadership remains cautious, with Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris stating that he cannot envision a scenario in which Ireland would join the board in its current form.

One of the primary issues of contention for the Irish government is the board’s potential financial burden. The board is requesting financial support of up to 1 billion US dollars after three years of membership, raising further concerns about its long-term viability and alignment with Ireland’s foreign policy interests. McEntee emphasized that Ireland could not support a body that attempts to replicate or challenge the role of the UN Security Council.

While the Irish Government has yet to make a definitive decision, McEntee made it clear that the issue remains open, with continued efforts to clarify the board’s objectives and financial demands. Until further clarification is received, Ireland has refrained from making any firm commitments to joining the initiative.