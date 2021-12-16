Iris, 82, plans to spend Christmas Day with her Egyptian toyboy lover in bed.

The couple will spend Christmas Day in bed, according to a pensioner with a husband half her age who became renowned during an appearance on This Morning.

Iris Jones has never been hesitant about discussing her sex life with her 46-year-younger husband Mohamed Ibrahim.

The pensioner met her youthful lover on Facebook, and the Egyptian national proclaimed his love within weeks.

Despite her family and friends’ reservations about the relationship, Iris booked a flight to Cairo to meet him in person.

Iris initially came on This Morning in January, where she spoke of her desire to marry Mohamed and astonished hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield by discussing their sex lives.

The grandma has now revealed how they want to spend Christmas Day.

“On Christmas day, Mohamed and I will just stay in bed!” Iris told Closer magazine.

We haven’t gone overboard with decorations because he’s Muslim and I’m an atheist, so we’re simply enjoying it as a holiday.

“We’re not going to bother with gifts because we already have all we need.”

“We’ll have cheese on toast, mince pies, and whipped cream, which I’ll eat off his body for the first time — that’s something I’ve never done before.”

“We’ll take a break to watch the Queen’s address, but you’ll find us between the sheets the rest of the time.”

Iris and her husband live in a cottage near Weston-super-Mare in a little seaside community.

“We have the most fantastic life together,” Iris continued. I consider myself really fortunate; we are madly in love.” With her first husband, Stephen, now 55, a postman, and Darren, 54, a recycling truck driver, the 82-year-old has two children.