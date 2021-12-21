Irene, 102, talks about how she fought the Nazis during her long life.

A 102-year-old woman has an incredible life story that involves Nazi resistance.

At St Helens Hall Care Home, Irene Husain, from St Helens, recently celebrated her 102nd birthday.

At the age of 21, she joined the Free French, a government-in-exile led by Charles de Gaulle that fought the German troops during WWII.

Her service found her stationed far from home in Algiers, where she was met with tracer gunfire upon arrival, and working as the secretary to General de Gaulle’s Lt Colonel Bonnafe.

She progressed through the ranks to become a sergeant in the National Defence Command’s air section, then secretary to the commander of the military cabinet, and finally lieutenant.

Irene received the Commemorative medal for her voluntary service in Free France, but she turned down the Croix de Guerre, which is given to warriors who distinguish themselves through deeds of valor, claiming she had not earned it.

Irene attributes her long life to ‘taking care of her health.’

She had two children with her husband of 25 years, Abdulali ‘Tutti’ Husain: daughter Zarina, who perished in a house fire in 2017, and son Jamil.

In 2018, Irene relocated to St Helens to be closer to her dentist son Jamil and her two grandkids.

“We were happy to assist Irene celebrate such an incredible birthday with a magnificent home-made cake,” Amanda Clark, Registered Manager of St Helens Hall Care Home, an award-winning specialized dementia residential and short-term respite care home, stated.

“Irene celebrated her birthday with her adored son.”