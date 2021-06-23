Ireland confirms the requirement of self-isolation for immigrants entering from the United Kingdom.

The Government has confirmed that those coming in Ireland from the United Kingdom will be subjected to self-quarantine for a minimum of five days.

According to proposals confirmed by Cabinet on Tuesday, fully vaccinated people would have to self-isolate for five days and unvaccinated people will have to self-isolate for ten.

The new rules, which were enacted in response to growing concerns about the Delta version of Covid-19, which was first discovered in India, went into force immediately.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been forced to postpone the easing of coronavirus restrictions until July 19, after the Delta variation became the prevalent strain in the country.

“The bigger picture is that the variation has increased in prevalence in the UK,” the Taoiseach stated.

“I think it’s reasonable that we continue to monitor this, and we’ll follow public health advice as we go along, but the reopening in Ireland has gone well so far.”

If they are not vaccinated, anyone travelling from the UK will now be required to demonstrate a negative PCR test on day five and day ten of self-isolation before being allowed to leave the quarantine period.

If you don’t have access to PCR tests, you’ll have to isolate for 14 days.

If they can provide a negative PCR test at that point, fully vaccinated people can shorten their term of self-isolation to five days.

According to the Department of Health, the legal duty to self-isolate will apply to those arriving in Northern Ireland from the United Kingdom who then travel to the Republic.

Simon Harris, the Minister of Higher Education, had previously advocated for a reassessment of the rule that fully vaccinated people undertake self-isolation.

It would be “prudent and sensible,” according to the Minister, if public health professionals looked into the advise on self-isolation for those who have been completely vaccinated.

“It seemed to me that there is a logic that if someone is fully vaccinated, surely they should have some benefit or gain from someone who isn’t fully vaccinated?” Mr Harris said.

“As a result, I’d like to see a re-examination of the problem of a. (This is a brief piece.)