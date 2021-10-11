Iraq’s election turnout is at an all-time low, indicating government distrust following the 2019 protests.

According to the Associated Press, Iraq saw record-low voter turnout in its parliamentary election over the weekend, indicating the public’s persistent suspicion of the country’s administration following the 2019 protests, in which many were injured or killed by authorities.

According to preliminary data released Monday by the Independent High Electoral Commission, 41 percent of eligible voters went to the polls on Sunday, down from a record low of 44 percent in the 2018 elections.

According to the Associated Press, tens of thousands of activists and demonstrators came to the streets in Baghdad and southern Iraq in late 2019 and early 2020 to demand broad reforms and fresh elections. In just a few months, the country’s security forces used live bullets and tear gas to suppress the protests, killing over 600 people and injuring thousands more.

To pacify participants of a popular revolt spearheaded by the country’s young in protest against corruption and mismanagement, the election was held months ahead of schedule. According to the Associated Press, many voters were uninterested in Sunday’s election, and a boycott spearheaded by numerous activists who participated in the 2019 protests contributed to the new low turnout.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Despite the fact that authorities caved in and arranged early elections, the high death toll and harsh repression, as well as a series of targeted assassinations, spurred many demonstrators to urge for a boycott of the election.

As has been the case since 2003, more definitive results were expected later Monday, with organizations drawn from Iraq’s majority Shiite Muslim factions expected to emerge victorious. Moqtada al-Sadr, a powerful Shiite leader who was a huge winner in the 2018 elections, was anticipated to gain even more seats. Nonetheless, none of the parties were projected to win a clear majority, and the process of selecting a prime minister to lead the formation of a government was expected to take weeks, if not months.

The Fatah Alliance, led by Hadi al-Ameri, a paramilitary leader, was predicted to finish second. The Popular Mobilization Forces, an umbrella group of primarily pro-Iran Shiite militias that rose to prominence during the war against the Sunni extremist Islamic State group, are connected with the coalition. It contains a few. This is a condensed version of the information.