Iraqis claim Colin Powell lied about the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, resulting in ‘never-ending wars.’

On the day of Colin Powell’s death, Iraqis remember him not as an American hero, but as the man who, as US Secretary of State, went before the United Nations Security Council in 2003 to advocate for the US invasion of Iraq.

The death of the 84-year-old on Monday reignited long-standing resentments in Iraq toward the former military officer and diplomat. Powell was one of several Bush administration officials blamed by Iraqis for the US-led military involvement that turned life upside down and murdered tens of thousands of people.

Powell’s statement in 2003 was crucial in a war that has weighed heavily on Iraqis and others in the Middle East.

“He lied, lied, lied,” Maryam, a 51-year-old Iraqi writer and mother of two from northern Iraq, said on condition of anonymity since one of her children is studying in the United States.

“He lied, and we’re the ones who are stuck in endless conflicts,” she continued.

Powell oversaw the Persian Gulf War in 1991 to expel the Iraqi army after Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait as chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Powell’s U.N. presentation, which justified the invasion of Iraq more than a decade later by portraying Saddam as a huge global danger with weapons of mass destruction, including exhibiting a vial of what he claimed could have been a biological weapon, is remembered better by Iraqis. Iraq’s allegations that it lacked such weapons were described by Powell as “a web of falsehoods.” However, no weapons of mass destruction were ever discovered, and the statement was ultimately criticized as a low point in his career.

“Colin Powell’s passing without being convicted for his crimes in Iraq saddens me. But I am confident that God’s court will be waiting for him “Muntadher al-Zaidi, an Iraqi journalist who expressed his displeasure with the United States by throwing his shoes at then-President George W. Bush during a press conference in Baghdad in 2008, tweeted.

Powell told Al Jazeera in 2011 that giving false intelligence that led to the US war was a “blot on my record,” and that he regretted it. He claimed that many of the intelligence community’s sources were incorrect.

