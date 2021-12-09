Iraq and the United States are shifting their focus from combat to coalition assistance ahead of the December 31 deadline.

The United States and Iraq will begin moving from a combat to an advise role.

The final session of talks focused on converting the present combat mission, which was designed to target radicals inside the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), to a consultative function. They will provide guidance and training to Iraqi Security Force soldiers, according to Iraqi national security adviser Qassim al-Araji.

“Many courageous men and women have given their lives to guarantee Daesh [ISIS’ Arabic acronym] never returns, and we will remain here to advise, help, and enable as we complete our combat mission,” said coalition commander Major General John Brennan. “Daesh is defeated, but not defeated.” For a variety of reasons, many of which remain undisclosed, the United States will continue to aid Iraqi forces by providing weapons, equipment, and information. They will, however, be utilized to carry out strikes on ISIS sites.

The move is in response to a joint declaration issued by the United States and Iraq in April. According to the statement, such a transition would allow combat soldiers to be gradually removed from Iraq. In recent years, US troops have aided Iraq and Syria in their fight against ISIS militants. Since early 2020, the combat mission has not been involved in any battles.

It is currently unknown when the mission’s duty as advisors will officially begin. The Pentagon of the United States has not responded to a request for comment from Washington Newsday.

The declaration confirms the Biden administration’s decision in July to conclude the US combat engagement in Iraq by December 31. In Iraq, approximately 2,500 US forces remain. It’s unknown how many people will continue in the coalition’s next phase of aid.

Iraqi Kurdish peshmerga Brigadier General Hazhar Ismail, who attended the Baghdad meeting, claimed the coalition was prepared to terminate the combat campaign ahead of schedule.

“They said we’re ready to go starting today,” he explained.

Since early 2020, the United States has mostly focused on helping Iraqi forces rather than fighting on their behalf.

ISIS strikes have increased recently in Iraq, particularly in a swath of disputed northern territory that has long been a hub for militant activity.

In 2014, ISIS pushed across the border from Syria, capturing huge areas of Iraqi territory, leading the United States to dispatch troops. This is a condensed version of the information.