Iran’s official newspaper threatens Israel with airstrikes if it makes “just one wrong move!”

On Wednesday, one of Iran’s state-run media issued an article threatening airstrikes on Israel for “only one wrong move!”

The item appeared in the Tehran Times, one of the Iranian government’s three major English-language newspapers. According to the Council on Foreign Relations, the Times, like most Iranian newspapers, is “financed by and ideologically related to political groups or leaders.”

The article appears to be a response to an Israeli publication, Yedioth Ahronoth, describing a previous Israeli airstrike on Syrian land as “a clear message” to Iran. Furthermore, the essay criticized the United States’ suggestion that Israel work toward disarming Iran’s ballistic missile program.

According to Israeli officials, the post was released as Israel beefs up its military troops in preparation for a possible war on Iran.

The report added, “An increase in Israeli military threats against Iran appears to show that the Zionist regime has forgotten that Iran is more than capable of attacking them from anywhere.”

The Iranian news agency went on to say that the country’s military was on “high alert.”

According to Iranian Major General Mohammad Bagheri, who was quoted in the article, “at the strategic level, we do not intend to hit anyone,” but “at the operational and tactical level, we are ready for a decisive response and a rapid and harsh onslaught against the enemy.”

“Despite our confidence in the country’s deterrent status, our troops have never underestimated the enemy’s threat and are prepared for the tiniest of strategic threats.”

The item was accompanied by a map that appeared to depict Iranian missile targets strewn over Israel. The map was apparently also shown on the main page of the New York Times.

Despite the fact that Israel has acquired international recognition from the vast majority of UN member nations, the article referred to it as an illegal state.

The story added, “The Tehran Times doesn’t need to remind the illegal dictatorship of Israel about Iran’s defense capabilities.”

In addition, the piece often refers to Israel as a “Zionist regime.” The philosophy in issue calls for a Jewish national state, yet it is frequently exploited by Israel’s critics as an antisemitic term.

