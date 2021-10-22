Iranians are losing faith in Biden and the West, but are optimistic about Raisi and the East, according to a poll.

According to a recent poll, the majority of Iranians believe that US President Joe Biden’s policies toward their country are based on enmity, but the majority also believe that their new political leader, President Ebrahim Raisi, would follow through on important campaign promises.

As a result, there was a broader geopolitical movement of support away from the West and toward the East.

The survey, which was conducted by the University of Maryland’s Center for International and Security Studies in collaboration with the independent Toronto-based IranPoll and published Monday, polled 1,001 Iranians on a variety of topics, including national security, the economy, and foreign policy.

Among the significant outcomes was Biden’s evident dismay, as many had assumed he would soon rescind his predecessor, former President Donald Trump’s, harsh sanctions against Iran.

Nearly 58 percent of Iranians polled in February believed Biden would likely return to the nuclear deal he approved with other major nations when he was vice president in 2015, but which Trump rejected three years later. In the most recent poll, the percentage of people who believe the US and Iran will be able to work out their differences and re-enter the deal has decreased to a slender majority of 50.5 percent.

Even if the United States re-entered, only 37% say it is probable that it will “live up to its duties under the nuclear agreement.”

After six rounds of indirect discussions in Vienna, Washington and Tehran have struggled to find common ground, while Trump-era sanctions remain in place and tensions between the two nations remain high across the Middle East. In light of this, the perception of Biden as “hostile” has strengthened among Iranians, according to the survey.

When asked to rank Biden’s policies on a scale of 0 to 10, with 0 being “totally hostile” and 10 being “entirely” favorable, 67 percent of respondents chose a score in the 0-4 range, with 33.5 percent choosing 0. With 26.1 percent, the second most popular answer was 5, “neither friendly nor hostile,” while all scores above this were minor.

Iranians, on the other hand, have faith in Raisi’s ability to properly navigate the country’s current problems.

While sanctions are still a serious concern for Iranians, This is a condensed version of the information.