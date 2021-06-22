Iranian President-elect Hassan Rouhani has ruled out meeting with US Vice President Joe Biden.

Iran’s president-elect has stated that he will not meet with US Vice President Joe Biden to discuss Tehran’s ballistic missile program or its support for regional militias.

When confronted about his role in the 1988 mass execution of 5,000 people, Justice Minister Ebrahim Raisi identified himself as a “defender of human rights.” It was the first time he had been interviewed on live television about that sad period in Iranian history at the end of the Iraq war.

At the news conference, Mr Raisi stated, “The US is obligated to eliminate all punitive sanctions against Iran.”

Mr Raisi called Iran’s ballistic missile development and assistance for regional militias as “non-negotiable” when asked about them.

Tehran’s attack planes date mostly from before the Islamic Revolution in 1979, requiring the country to rely on missiles as a deterrent against its neighboring Arab neighbors, who have spent billions of dollars on American military hardware over the years. Iran also uses militias such as the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon to counterbalance its foes Saudi Arabia and Israel, respectively.

Mr Raisi simply said, “No,” when asked about a prospective meeting with Mr Biden.

Abdolnasser Hemmati, his moderate opponent in the election, had hinted throughout the campaign that he could be willing to meet with Mr Biden.

Mr Raisi will become the first serving Iranian president to be sanctioned by the US government, in part because of his time as the head of Iran’s globally chastised judiciary – one of the world’s top executioners – even before taking office.

Mr Raisi, a close ally of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, won the election with the lowest voter turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Millions of Iranians stayed at home in protest of what they viewed as a skewed vote in Mr Raisi’s favor.

3.7 million people, either mistakenly or purposefully, canceled their ballots, significantly more than in past elections and implying that some people did not want any of the four candidates. Mr Raisi received 17.9 million votes, or over 62 percent of the total 28.9 million ballots cast, according to official data.

