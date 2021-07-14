Iranian operatives devised a daring plot to kidnap a journalist based in the United States, according to the FBI.

The US Department of Justice has charged four Iranians with plotting to kidnap a Brooklyn-based human rights activist and writer who has produced works critical of the Iranian regime.

The Hill reported that the DOJ charged intel agents Omid Noori, Mahmoud Khazein, Kiya Sadeghi, and Iranian intelligence official Alireza Shavaroghi Farahani with multiple charges, including conspiring to kidnap and bank and wire fraud conspiracy, in a superseding indictment unsealed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York.

Prosecutors did not name the journalist in issue in the documents, but the target was referred to as “Victim-1” in the unsealed indictment.

The victim’s fate would have been dubious at best if the kidnapping had not been stopped, according to Audrey Strauss, US Attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Masih Alinejad, an Iranian-American journalist, stated in a Washington Post editorial piece last year that Iranian government officials launched a social media campaign to promote her kidnapping.

Alinejad is well-known for her criticism of Iran’s present government. She has written and published pieces that have called attention to the Iranian government’s alleged abuses.

“This is not some far-fetched movie plot,” FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney Jr. said in a statement. We say that a group backed by the Iranian government plotted to kidnap a U.S.-based journalist and return her to Iran forcibly. “Not on our dime.”

Alinejad remarked on Twitter shortly after the news of the leaked documents broke that the conspiracy “was orchestrated under Rouhani.” Hassan Rouhani, the Iranian president, was the subject of Alinejad’s remark.

Alinejad noted in the Post that the scheme wasn’t “completely unexpected,” as she had been subjected to “various sorts of harassment” from the Iranian regime for years.

Alinejad told NBC that she was the intended target of the operation. She alleged that the agents whose plans failed were employed by the Ministry of Intelligence.

Her brother, according to the dissident journalist, has been detained.

Farahani and his gang researched ways to get the journalist out of Brooklyn and send her back to Iran, according to the charge documents.

Officials have identified Niloufar Bahadorifar as a financial services provider in Alinejad’s kidnapping plan.

Bahadorifar, also known as “Nellie,” was arrested on July 1 for her services to Iranian entities and residents, according to the Associated Press. Her detention was also tied to Iranian sanctions violations.

Bahadorifar hasn’t been seen in a long time. Brief News from Washington Newsday.