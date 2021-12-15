Iran will reinstall cameras at its nuclear site, but only with limited access, according to a United Nations watchdog.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran reached an agreement on Wednesday to return cameras to Iran’s Karaj nuclear complex, albeit with certain restrictions on what the agency may view.

The IAEA, which is in charge of ensuring the safety of member countries’ nuclear technologies, had been watching a centrifuge parts manufacturing plant through security cameras until June, when the cameras were smashed in an attack on the site. Israel was accused of a “sabotage attack” by Iran’s leadership. Iran has refused to allow the IAEA to replace the cameras since June. On Tuesday, IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi told the Associated Press that a limited view of the Karaj site might have harmful consequences.

“What you have is a very fuzzy image if the international community, through us, through the IAEA, is not seeing clearly how many centrifuges or what capacity they may have,” Grossi added. “It creates the illusion of a real image.” However, this is not the actual image. This is why it’s so crucial.” The cameras will be reinstalled “in the next days,” according to the IAEA. Iran is currently holding all of the memory cards with the camera footage.

“The agency and Iran will continue to work together to resolve any unresolved safeguards issues,” the IAEA stated.

The arrangement was originally reported in Iranian media without specifying a source. Grossi later issued a statement detailing the deal on Twitter.

“This is critical for verification under the Iran nuclear deal,” Grossi wrote, adding that “work will continue to address other outstanding safeguarding issues.”

Hossein Amir Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, allegedly claimed earlier Wednesday that Iran and the IAEA had “reached a satisfactory accord.”

Since US President Donald Trump unilaterally removed America from Iran’s historic nuclear agreement with international powers, Tehran has blamed the Karaj attack on Israel.

The Iranian claim that saboteurs exploited the IAEA’s cameras in the attack on the Karaj centrifuge complex was denied by Grossi as “completely ludicrous.” Tehran has provided no evidence to back up the claim, which is another another instance of the inspectors’ squabbles with Iran.

The IAEA said it would “make available a sample camera and relevant technical information to Iran for analysis by experts” as part of Wednesday’s agreement. This is a condensed version of the information.