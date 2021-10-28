Iran says it is ready for nuclear talks, putting Biden’s Mideast policy to the test.

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani declared in a tweet on Wednesday that nuclear discussions will restart “before the end of November.”

Bagheri Kani met with Enrique Mora, the Deputy Head of the European Union’s External Action Service, in Brussels on Wednesday to discuss resuming discussions, CNN said. Talks had been suspended after six rounds of discussion in June.

Iran had negotiations with Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and, indirectly, the United States, in Vienna.

The Iran Nuclear Deal, technically known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was terminated under Donald Trump’s administration, could be revived as a result of the talks. Iran agreed to limit its nuclear development in exchange for the removal of economic restrictions under this arrangement.

This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.