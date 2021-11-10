Iran releases a Vietnamese tanker after draining the vessel’s oil, but the status of the crew is unknown.

The Vietnamese oil ship MV Sothys was released from the Bandar Abbas port on Wednesday after being held by Iranian authorities.

According to the Associated Press, the ship is presently anchored in the Gulf of Oman, but no information about its crew is available. The tanker’s crew was not hurt in the October 24 seizure, according to Washington Newsday.

The ship, however, did not depart the port with the original batch of oil, according to a representative for the Iranian United Nations mission.

“After transferring the oil, Sothys left Iranian waters last night,” said AP spokesperson Shahrokh Nazemi. The oil was evacuated from the Sothys by court order, according to Iranian state media, but no additional details were provided.

The Sothys’ hijacking is the latest in a succession of hijackings in the Gulf of Oman, which handles one-fifth of all global oil commerce. Iran has been accused by the US Navy of a number of naval attacks, including a drone attack this year that killed two European crew members. The Islamic Republic of Iran has denied any involvement in the assaults.

Vietnamese officials, who are still trying to learn more about the seizure, were unavailable for comment, and the US Navy’s 5th Fleet declined to comment.

The release of the Sothys ended the latest maritime standoff between Iran and world powers, which had been stalled due to failed discussions over the country’s shattered nuclear accord.

On October 24, Iran’s formidable paramilitary Revolutionary Guard troops took hold of the MV Sothys, a vessel suspected of attempting to transport sanctioned Iranian crude oil to Asia, according to analysts. The seizure was monitored by US forces, but no action was taken as the vessel went into Iranian waters.

Iran later broadcast dramatic images of the vessel’s capture on state television the day before the 42nd anniversary of the seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979.

United Against a Nuclear Iran, a New York-based advocacy group that has long been wary of the Islamic Republic, had been keeping an eye on the Sothys. According to the group's study of satellite photographs, the Sothys received a ship-to-ship transfer of oil from an oil tanker called the in June, according to a letter dated October 11 written to the Vietnam Maritime Administration.