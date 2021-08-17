Iran has increased its uranium enrichment to weapons-grade levels.

The International Atomic Energy Agency warned in a report seen by Reuters that Iran’s nuclear capacity might be fulfilled soon because the country’s uranium enrichment is now approaching weapon-grade levels.

Iran is said to have increased its uranium enrichment to 60% fissile quality, up from 20% in April (weapons-grade purity is generally about 90 percent). According to Reuters, the increase came in response to an attack on Iran’s nuclear plant in Natanz, which the government blamed on Israel.

Despite the Biden administration’s hopes to reignite some of the accords reached under the Obama administration’s 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), generally known as the Iran nuclear deal, talks between the US, its Western allies, and Iran have been suspended.

According to Reuters, Iran has stated that its enrichment of the metal is for the peaceful purpose of creating reactor fuel. Western powers, on the other hand, have claimed that civilians have no need for such technology.

In a statement, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated, “Iran has no realistic need to create uranium metal, which has direct relation to nuclear weapons development.” “We have made it plain that further nuclear escalation beyond the JCPOA’s boundaries is counterproductive and incompatible with a return to mutual compliance.”

The US withdrew from the JCPOA in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. The administration chose to exert economic pressure on Iran’s trading partners by imposing sanctions, aggravating the country’s already fragile economic situation.

President Joe Biden slammed his predecessor’s action, vowing to get the US back into the agreement. However, talks on a new deal have stopped since the election of harder-line Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in late June, who has long expressed anti-Western attitudes. This comes as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s top leader, blamed some of the country’s domestic problems on former President Hassan Rouhani’s naiveté toward the West.

“Others should learn from your mistakes. In statements broadcast on official television, Khamenei expressed his distrust of the West. “It was demonstrated in this government that faith in the West does not work.”

“Westerners do not aid us,” he continued, “they hit anywhere they can.”